Justice Thomas says that he does not know the meaning of diversity. No one should be on our Supreme Court who does not see the benefits and complexity of diverse voices.

People from all over the planet came and come to America and form communities on this continent hoping that they will be “We the people …” and be included in rights and responsibilities.

