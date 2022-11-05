Justice Thomas says that he does not know the meaning of diversity. No one should be on our Supreme Court who does not see the benefits and complexity of diverse voices.
People from all over the planet came and come to America and form communities on this continent hoping that they will be “We the people …” and be included in rights and responsibilities.
Despite our American failures (enslavement, genocide), we now better realize the many actions and voices that have and do contribute to our strength as a nation.
Diversity means that each of us Americans has an identity that includes ways we are each the same and ways that we are each unique.
We each identify with different groups that have a great variety of experiences and perspectives.
If we have interacted in our lives with a person or people who are not exactly like us, we have learned and found new strength in working together as well as realized the complexity of life in general.
The more “others” we have met and worked with, the better our chances of understanding the value of thinking and solving problems together, and the more each feels he/she/they belong to the whole.
Does Justice Thomas deny that problem-solving demands many ideas which include all the people? Does he not realize that he is the spokesperson for divisive forces rather than complex, inclusive solutions?
Diversity means that we look within to face who we are and look around us to give others that same chance to find their whole selves and to join together "to form a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity ….”
