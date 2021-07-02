This newspaper ran an AP article on record numbers of gun sales being denied — 300,000 firearm purchases were denied. Everytown for Gun Safety and the AP both reported that 42% of these denials were felons. Those pushing for universal background checks look at these numbers as success, but the story has a very dark unreported side to it.
Another number we need to understand that goes hand in hand with rejected sales is the number of felony prosecutions these rejections initiate. In 2017, just 12 of the 112,000 people denied a gun purchase, about 0.01%, were federally prosecuted. I really have a difficult time with this number. Background checks exist for two reasons. First, we deny prohibited people from accessing firearms, but second and more importantly, enforcement of the penalties changes the behavior of the public.
We do nothing to change behavior unless we enforce the laws. Last year, 126,000 previously convicted felons committed a new felony by lying on the Federal Firearms Transaction Record Form 4473 (AP). It says this, “Warning: The information you provide will be used to determine whether you are prohibited by Federal or State law from receiving a firearm. Certain violations of the Gun Control Act, 18 U.S.C. 921 et. seq., are punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or up to a $250,000 fine.”
You need to answer this question on line 21C: “Have you ever been convicted in any court, including a military court, of a felony, or any other crime for which the judge could have imprisoned you for more than one year, even if you received a shorter sentence including probation?”
Enforcing this is a slam dunk.
There is no excuse whatsoever for allowing repeat felons to escape prison. Everybody on both sides of the gun control debate must prosecute them to change public behavior. Only changed behaviors will make people safe.
Scott Correa
Mount Vernon
