Why is it that our Congress, which supposedly represents the people, is not willing to create and pass laws that help curtail the consistent mass murders happening in our country.

How could this change?

First, I believe that those who oppose gun safety laws would possibly change their minds and hearts if one of those killed were a part of their family. Then it would be personal.

However, I would not wish that on anybody.

Second, it appears that those who oppose gun safety laws are more interested in the support they get from the gun lobby for their elections and re-elections than they are for lives being saved across this country.

The bottom line is that their well-being is the top priority rather than the overwhelming majority in our country who want gun safety legislation.

It is heartbreaking.

Kay Wylie McPherson

Mount Vernon

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.