...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following
county, Skagit.
* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rain will taper off to showers tonight into Friday morning.
The Skagit River will rise from the heavier rain over the
last 24 hours. The Skagit River near Concrete will likely
reach flood stage on Friday, with the Skagit River cresting
near Mt. Vernon Friday night. The river will recede on
Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Why is it that our Congress, which supposedly represents the people, is not willing to create and pass laws that help curtail the consistent mass murders happening in our country.
How could this change?
First, I believe that those who oppose gun safety laws would possibly change their minds and hearts if one of those killed were a part of their family. Then it would be personal.
However, I would not wish that on anybody.
Second, it appears that those who oppose gun safety laws are more interested in the support they get from the gun lobby for their elections and re-elections than they are for lives being saved across this country.
The bottom line is that their well-being is the top priority rather than the overwhelming majority in our country who want gun safety legislation.
