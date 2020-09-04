The power and
meaning of words
Words have power. Words are used to calm, to reassure, to tell someone else how wonderful you think they are. They can move us to compassion and healing, and they can be used to move us toward fear and anger.
They can incite demonstrations and be used to convince people to go to war. That is why if we care about truthful communication, we must be aware of what the words we use mean, to ourselves and to our audience. Even to people who speak the same language, the same word may invoke different meanings, call up different mental pictures. Sometimes people within a profession may have a specific meaning for a word that is not what the general public thinks of when we hear that word.
Science has given us the ability to look at what is within a person’s body on a microscopic level, an ability science and medicine have not had for most of humanity’s existence. This ability has led to at least two words being given different meanings within the medical/scientific community than they have commonly held for centuries. Those words are “case” and, now apparently, “outbreak.”
In my understanding, a “case” of an illness has for centuries meant a person is actively ill. An “outbreak” has meant an illness is actively, and aggressively, attacking a community. Cases, and/or outbreaks, of an illness have meant people are sick, undeniably and actively suffering from the effects of that illness. But today that is no longer the case.
A “case” can mean a positive test result for certain substances which may, or may not, mean the person has a certain virus present in their body. And an “outbreak” can, apparently, mean several positive results from such a test. By this measure, how many pandemics has the world gone through that it didn’t even know were taking place?
Thankfully, humans have been blessed with an immune system.
Kenneth Dunning
Mount Vernon
