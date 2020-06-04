After clearing out a peaceful demonstration with tear gas so that he could violate church/state separation and get himself a photo-op in front of a church that did not ask for him or support him, the "leader of the free world" threatened to send the U.S. Armed Forces against the people of the United States.
There are legal arguments regarding his "power" to quell rebellion. Posse Comitatus and the Insurrection Act of 1807 are chief among them. But his comments, his assertions of ultimate power stem from fear, not patriotism.
Americans frightened him so badly that the Secret Service took him to the White House bunker, certain, I'm sure, that it had no Luger waiting for him.
The man is afraid of us. Why do you suppose that is? Because he has lied to us at every turn? Because he has betrayed us to our enemies? Because he is a white man who sees the diversity of this nation and refuses to accept it? It is all of those things. But it is fundamentally because he believes his is the king, not the president.
Military officers, Secret Service agents and various law enforcement agencies have all taken oaths to protect and defend. But they should also remember the Nuremberg Trials and recall that "I was just following orders" will not save them from the judgment of history.
Kenneth Field
Burlington
