...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until noon PDT today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
When I was 10 or 11, I didn’t understand adults. To my preteen mind, the code of why and how physical things worked was much easier to crack.
I once put together a crystal radio on which I listened to Seattle Rainier baseball games late at night. “The Real Book of Electronics” explained that the crystal in the set was able to convert radio waves that surrounded us in a way that made them audible through an earpiece. That radio didn’t even need a battery. It was amazing.
Looking again at “The Real Book of Electronics,” with its detailed explanation of vacuum tubes but bare mention of transistors, it’s clear that as marvelous as the old technology was, it didn’t begin to hint at the astonishing electronic world to come.
Revisiting that outdated book and the memories it evokes makes me think about how much other things have radically changed since then.
One is how differently the two main political parties have come to view the proper role of government. A recent House vote on the infant formula crisis tells part of that disturbing story.
The infant formula shortage has multiple causes: familiar COVID supply chain interruptions, the monopolization of the infant formula market which heightened the effect of one plant’s closure due to bacterial contamination, and a long history of inadequate inspection and regulation of the industry. (apnews.com and politico.com)
After blaming the Biden administration for yet another problem it didn’t cause, nearly 200 Republicans, who insist that all fetuses be carried to term, voted against providing $28 million to shore up the FDA’s ability to inspect infant formula manufacturing facilities.(vice.com)
Primitive as they are, crystal radios still work. Whether our democracy does or not is open to question.
