Though few may remember the cartoons that inspired the phrase, most know that a Rube Goldberg device employs a complicated and silly series of mechanisms to accomplish a simple purpose.
Recent news about redistricting plans being considered at the county, state and national levels to adjust political boundaries after the 2020 census brings those Rube Goldberg cartoons to mind.
Ideally in a democracy, the redistricting ritual that occurs every 10 years should support the goal of constructing a system in which all votes are counted, and each vote is given equal weight.
Unfortunately, because of the way in which voting districts are often created, that ideal is seldom achieved. Instead, state legislatures often design crazy-quilt patchwork maps that effectively disenfranchise those who vote for the opposing party.
In 1996 and 2012, though Democrats won the popular vote for House seats, the House remained in Republican hands. In 2020, despite another popular vote victory, the Democrats lost 12 House seats. (fivethirtyeight.com, ballotpedia.org)
But gerrymandered districts are not the only problem with House elections. The way the House seats are assigned creates massive inequities for both parties. A law passed in 1940 limited House seats to 435, required that each state have at least one seat and set up a complicated way to assign the rest. As a result, in 2016 South Dakota had one representative for 572,000 registered voters. Wyoming, one for 280,000; California, one for every 415,000. (Wikipedia)
Simply put, the power of our votes in House races varies greatly state to state.
Over the decades, population growth since 1940 has effectively cut in half the impact of each vote for the 435-member House, the chamber initially intended to directly reflect the people’s wishes.
Even Rube Goldberg couldn’t have cartooned such a slipshod, inefficient and inequitable democracy.
