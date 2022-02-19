...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING
TO 1 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Though winter is almost over, there are still snowflakes everywhere.
Only a few years ago, “snowflakes” was a term the political Right used to demean those it deemed too delicate to deal with books or speakers that might make them uncomfortable.
The Right railed about “cancel culture” and mocked the “trigger warnings” some schools placed on readings that contained subjects or language that might be upsetting.
The Right had a point. Because some things in life are necessarily disturbing, healthy maturation requires development of a mental toughness that avoidance and denial do nothing to foster.
Turns out, though, the mental toughness promoted by the Right was only a sham. In multiple states, Republicans are now proposing laws that would question or ban in schools any readings or discussions of subject matter that might cause some students or their parents discomfort.
According to the AP article in Sunday’s paper, these laws “arose over last year’s debate over the teaching of race, diversity and sexuality.” The same article points to Parents Bill of Rights laws that would allow parents to object to any school materials they do not like and even to sue schools over them.
When cancel culture removes “Huckleberry Finn” from the classroom because some find Twain's portrayal of the escaped slave Jim offensive, one might question the decision, but when all curriculum choices are subject to second-guessing by anyone, regardless of their expertise, we have without question lost our way.
Since we know history, literature, economics, and even settled science are open to controversy, the only way to avoid all dissension would be to eliminate most school subjects entirely.
That’s, of course, absurd.
Equally so is the certainty that with every snowflake parent invited to fall on our schools, our winter of educational, social and political discontent will never end.
