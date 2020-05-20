When he said, “If we didn’t do any testing, we would have very few (COVID-19) cases," Trump finally told the truth. (I guess if I toss out my bathroom scale, I won't know how much I weigh.)
But his dalliance with truth couldn’t last long. On May 15, confusing science with magic, he said: “We were developing a vaccine on January 11, and we didn’t even know what we were up against.”
It's easy to make fun of this self-anointed genius, but his vicious war against truth is not a laughing matter. It’s a deadly serious threat to the entire nation.
First, COVID-19 was no big deal. It would disappear on its own. Then once people began to die in large enough numbers to affect the stock market, Trump started his near-daily, overlong and always error-ridden COVID-19 task force presentations (washingtonpost.com). After the laughable Lysol moment, the Coronavirus Show has aired only intermittently.
But while our eyes were on the show, Trump took aim at a much greater threat to him than the virus: Government officials who do their jobs and tell the truth. He fired Health and Human Services Deputy Inspector General Christi Grimm for accurately reporting a dearth of PPE hospital supplies. Now Dr. Fauci is in Trump’s crosshairs for saying, reasonably enough, that opening states too early will kill many more than the current 90,000 (cnn.com).
In the last month Trump has also fired Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson of the “perfect” Ukrainian phone call fame; then Glenn Fine, who was slated to lead the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee; and State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, for investigating Secretary of State Pompeo (politico.com).
Trump knows that accountability and facts are far greater threats to him than COVID-19.
Those threats he’s doing something about.
Ken Winkes
Conway
