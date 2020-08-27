Fear is a tool to gain power over others. Espousing fear is being used to intimidate, bully and solidify control. Watch and listen how this president and some Republicans are using this tactic.
Cindy McGuiness
Mount Vernon
Fear is a tool to gain power over others. Espousing fear is being used to intimidate, bully and solidify control. Watch and listen how this president and some Republicans are using this tactic.
Cindy McGuiness
Mount Vernon
Don't have an account?
Become a member today for $15.17/month and get your news any way you want it!Subscribe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.