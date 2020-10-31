The Trump administration’s approach to the coronavirus is to “not try to control it.” Its most recent actions would lead one to think they were attempting to get to “herd immunity” for the United States population (less testing, no active programs, discouraging masking, social distancing).
“Herd immunity” is a point where either a vaccine has been used to make most of a population immune to a disease (we don’t have a vaccine yet), or a large percentage of the population has been infected — large enough to make further spread of the disease a moot question. The addition of Dr. Scott Atlas, a radiologist, not epidemiologist, to the president’s staff of medical advisors would seem to point in the direction of herd immunity.
But getting to herd immunity poses a few problems for us. First, about 70% of the population would have to be infected (Mayo Clinic), and then consider that about 2.9% of those infected will die (New York Times). Doing the math, that means that from our nation of approximately 330 million people, 70% is about 231 million infected, and if 2.9% of those die, that is closer to 6.7 million dead.
To begin with, that many infected would overwhelm our medical facilities and the people who staff them. And from the current 227,000 dead to 6.7 million is a heck of a leap. Herd immunity? I am not willing to jump. Are you?
Alec McDougall
Mount Vernon
