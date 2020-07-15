After getting my dose of Never Trumpers’ rhetoric last week in several letters, I thought I’d look at the other side of the coin. Let’s look at what a Biden win in November would likely mean:
1. Taxes will be going up if Biden wins in November. Democrat supporters like paying higher personal taxes for more government. That’s needed for all the free stuff the left is demanding. You know, free college, Medicare for all, etc. Conservatives call it wealth redistribution.
2. Higher corporate taxes for U.S. companies that Trump reduced from 35% under Obama-Biden, to 21% today. This is the rate that makes U.S. companies competitive with foreign countries and creates jobs here at home. Joe will raise them again, and U.S. companies will return overseas.
3. Unless U.S. companies do well, they don’t hire workers. Bottom line, job growth will stagnate.
4. The New Green Deal will scuttle the energy independence we gained under a Trump presidency that no longer depends on foreign oil. Bottom line, much higher net energy cost for all.
5. Continued Democrat push for socialist policies that Joe will agree with. More CHOP zones, defunded and demoralized police. Rampant crime, murder and destroyed businesses while Democrats do nothing. Overall, less security among our population. Democrat-controlled cities like San Francisco, New York, Chicago, become the new normal.
6. Immigration policies loosen up the border, allowing anyone to come into the U.S. unimpeded. Crime will rise, homelessness will increase, and health care and school systems will be overwhelmed.
Like one letter writer said last week, “Is this what great looks like?” We have a choice in November. But, is a 78-year-old career politician hiding in his basement, avoiding public appearances our best choice? Where’s the media scrutiny on Biden like we see with Trump?
Joe Luciano
Anacortes
Log In
