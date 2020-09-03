As a little boy saddled with glasses in first grade, I occasionally had to tap my imagination to explain the lens scratches or bent or broken frames. I mainly told the truth, but to avoid trouble I sometimes told a whopper.
I early learned lying’s utility. It may not get you into heaven, but here on Earth, lying does sometimes pay.
Once I creatively blamed a bouncing, wet, sand-coated playground ball for the lens I scratched by climbing over a rusty fence gate I had been told to stay off of. That one was met with skepticism, but the parental hammer did not fall.
Fabrication comes in many forms. There is the blame someone or something else ploy, like the ball and not the gate. The pretend innocence of “I don’t know anything about it." The empty claim of an “A” on a test that was really a “C.” And the best lies of all: The ones you don’t have to tell because you never got caught taking the nickel from your parents’ dresser.
The 21,000 Trump lies run the gamut from soup to outright nuts. See all the great COVID “cures” that aren’t (nbc.news.com); the claims he never knew all those convicted criminals (businessinsider.com); the endless claims about voter fraud (nytimes.com); and the great economy that was really Obama’s (washingtonpost.com).
In the next weeks, the lies will come thicker and faster, their “proof” often invented, too, as was the maliciously edited video posted by Republican Rep. Scalise that claims Biden will defund the police (the verge.com); and the Trump tweet that similarly “proves” that Biden admits we won’t be safe in his America. Even Twitter labeled it “manipulated” (thehill.com). And on and on.
Some of my lies worked. But not often, probably because my honest, staunch Republican parents weren’t stupid.
Ken Winkes
Conway
