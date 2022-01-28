...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
It’s a new year. It’s time to think big. We have six months before the rock-throwing of the next election starts. Let’s consider some big things that we can do to make life in Skagit County better for all of us.
Stop spraying the sides of the road with ugly killer. It’s a long-term problem for a short-term solution. Water runs off the road into the ditch next to the road and continues on downstream, carrying whatever herbicide is applied downstream to negatively impact the environment. If we’re going to be serious about saving the salmon, we could start by having healthier roadsides.
Let’s connect the Centennial Trail in Snohomish County with the Interurban Trail in Whatcom County, like the Tommy Thompson Trail in Anacortes. This would make an excellent Skagit County trail for bicycle riding, walking and general enjoyment for whoever wants to use it. We already have the bridge over the Skagit River by Sedro-Woolley purchased for a trail. We have a really good start. This Skagit County trail can connect to the trail that goes to Burlington and Concrete.
While we’re making trails, let’s make the top-of-river dikes trails good to walk and bike. I have lived next to a dike access where people can enjoy the fishing access, and it is never the dog walkers, bird watchers and runners who create problems. It is always people with cars who create the problems. They throw out their trash and bottles and drive in places they shouldn’t drive. So, no cars, just people.
