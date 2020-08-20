Since Trump cannot get his head carved on Mount Rushmore, there is an alternative.
Stone Mountain Monument, east of Atlanta, is owned by the state of Georgia.
This a war memorial relief carving and serves as a war memorial to Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. This is perfect for Trump.
Gregory Kennedy
La Conner
