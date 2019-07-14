When a TV reporter spoke with a group of likely voters in Iowa, one Trump supporter said she would vote for him again even if he does lie. She said it bothers her a little that he does, but not enough to withhold her vote.
It is confusing to understand why Trump backers continue to support with blind allegiance a man who is not only a liar and a misogynist, but a person who has, in my opinion, also shown himself to be a race-baiting, hateful megalomaniac. But it can be explained:
“One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we’ve been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.”
― Carl Sagan, The Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark
Richard Austin
Mount Vernon
