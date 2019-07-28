As we engage with local elections this year, let’s all remember that city and school district elections are nonpartisan on purpose.
Nonpartisan offices are an important safeguard for the community’s voice to not be overtaken or tainted by national partisan issues.
I want our local decisions to be made for our community by elected individuals who represent our diverse local viewpoints and values.
This is how we provide good governance — by those who can understand our community best without being clouded by loyalty to a political party and its money.
Yes, we will have to work together with state and federal levels of government, but I for one would like local politics to remain unaffected by the rhetoric of political parties.
Gene Erwin
Mount Vernon
