My father served in the Army JAG Corps in the early ‘50s. He was not a loser.
My stepfather was a Navy Sonarman in the Pacific during WWII. He was not a loser.
My father-in-law served In the Navy as a Boatswain’s Mate in the ‘50s. He was not a loser.
I was in the engine room of a Navy destroyer for four years in the ‘70s. I’ll leave it to my family to judge if I’m a loser, not President Trump.
Kip Jacob
Sedro-Woolley
