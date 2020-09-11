Why are people so willing to believe the Republican statements that minimize the effects of COVID-19?
How can people be pleased with the assertion that the flu caused many more fatalities than COVID because they believe most who died of coronavirus had underlying conditions? Do we know how many who died from the flu had no other conditions?
Statistical data can be used to justify almost anything. We need to think about what we’re being told. President Trump has demonstrated many times that he is willing to say or do anything to stay in office.
Burt Cunningham
Mount Vernon
