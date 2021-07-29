How should one decide which candidate to support for public office in Skagit County?
Our priority should be to elect people that will work toward ameliorating climate change. Climate change affects everyone, not just factional or special interests. Why is climate change important? Here are the problems affecting our climate right now and more so in the future.
Rising sea level due to melting of glaciers will combine with higher high-tides due to the periodical wobble of the moon that will lead to scenarios after 2030 where storm waves will overtop our sea walls. Shifting of the jet stream that brought the recent heat dome over our region intensified the burning of forests; that will cause a sky full of soot combined with blackout days and lead to crop failures. Our rainfall will change from an evenly spread out rainfall that nourishes the crops all year long to a concentrated rainfall that causes floods in the winter and droughts in the summer.
What are the remedial efforts we can do? We may reduce threats from disasters by raising all sea and river dikes. Reduce the effects of burning by clearcutting diseased or dead forests. Planting more drought-resistant trees to replace clearcuts will increase carbon capture. Relocating jobs here in the county will reduce daily automobile travel out of the county; that will reduce carbon emissions. Making small-scale farming more profitable will increase the number of jobs here in the county.
Since the threat of climate change will intensify after 2030, the planning for preventing disasters must start now. Raising dikes in this county will take time to complete. All the other changes will take a like period of time. Electing the right-minded people must take place now.
Tracy Kane
Mount Vernon
