It seemed Trump could sink no lower when he suggested injecting disinfectant might assuage the coronavirus. But turning it into an ode of self-love? Forget “Obamagate;” this is “Trumpgate,” and it’s disgusting.
“A lot of people love Trump, right?" Trump asked himself at a recent briefing. He then answered himself. "A lot of people love me. You see them all the time, right? I guess I’m here for a reason, you know … and I think we’re going to win, I think we’re going to win in a landslide.’” (Associated Press).
Trump, who’s media savvy but not very intelligent, said the coronavirus pandemic would go away on its own and that it paled in comparison to the 2009 swine flu, which killed 12,400 Americans. As of mid-May, this “incredibly over-hyped bug” has infected over 4.7 million worldwide, with over 313,000 dead. Now, 1.5 million Americans are infected, with 90,000 dead (1,231 in one day), and in Washington state, over 18,000 infected and 1,000 dead. (CDC/Washington DOH)
In a recent interview Trump said: “If you took New York out of the equation, we’d really have a low mortality rate.” Mr. President, “New York being part of the U.S. cannot be subtracted from it to make numbers look better.” (Associated Press)
Are presidents allowed to be this stupid?
To understand who he really is, we must first get to know his mentor and alter ego: Roy Cohn, who was Sen. Joe McCarthy’s head attorney during the 1950s communist witch hunt. He taught the young Trump everything he needed to know about deflecting questions, dodging issues and successful misdirection. (politico.com)
Trump’s self-centeredness is probably intrinsic and his immaturity something he can’t forsake, but it’s his lack of leadership and incompetence that is the real “Trumpgate.”
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
