The last time I checked, the police chief job in Mount Vernon was not an elected position, so I am puzzled by this handful of campaign-style letters promoting the hiring of interim Chief Chris Cammock to the permanent position and criticizing the mayor for conducting a search.
The city of Mount Vernon has a well-established hiring process in place. Mayor Jill Boudreau and the City Council are right to conduct a thorough search for the most qualified candidate to fill this very important position.
It is disappointing to see what looks like an organized effort to circumvent the proper hiring process.
Christie Stewart Stein
Mount Vernon
