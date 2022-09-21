...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Two recent letters to the editor have me thinking of evolution.
In Republican circles, where the reality of Darwinian evolution is often questioned, there is evolution of another kind. Particularly as elections approach, the positions of many Republican candidates definitely “evolve.”
Washington Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley’s position on abortion offers a case in point. Once firmly pro-fetal-life, she has softened her position considerably, saying that while she is still pro-life, she now supports the Washington state law guaranteeing abortion rights. (CNN)
Smiley is hardly alone in her evolution. As the unpopularity of the Supreme Court’s “Dobbs" decision sets in, Republican candidates across the nation are scrubbing their websites of former anti-abortion positions, modifying their public remarks on the subject or saying nothing at all. (Washington Post)
It’s not surprising, really. For Republicans, the meaning of words is often fleeting. To them, election “fraud" now means any results they don’t like. For Trump, “hoax” has long meant proven fact. And recently, we learned the National Archives were told those boxes of government documents that ended up at Mar-a-Lago were only “newspaper clippings.” (Forbes)
When it comes to the meaning of words or even past policy positions, Republicans have no problem letting them “evolve.”
A recent letter to the editor cited the Dublin Declaration on Maternal Healthcare, which exhibited another face of such flexibility: A tendency to fudge the facts. Tellingly, the 2012 Dublin Declaration’s assertion that there are no medical reasons for abortion appeared the same year a pregnant 31-year-old Indian-Irish woman tragically died from sepsis because Ireland’s anti-abortion laws didn’t allow doctors to treat her medical condition. (nyreview.com)
Her death, which highlighted only one of the many medical and personal complications of pregnancy, was one of the factors that pushed Ireland forward. (NBC News)
