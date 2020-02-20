I just saw the picture in the Tuesday newspaper regarding the EA-18 Growlers.
My husband and I went to Oak Harbor on Friday and were so blessed to see these planes flying over as we drove. We decided to stop on the way back to Mount Vernon. Husband found the road, Monkey Hill Road, to turn on, and off we went. We parked at the end of the runway and were rewarded with an endless display of touch-and-go planes.
To me, this is thrilling. We stayed for a good long while and enjoyed it all. Our car reverberated, and we took videos of this wonderful show of our country's power.
I can understand the people who live close to those noisy events and their not wanting more Growlers. But, I am thrilled by the sight of them and the noise overhead. I usually stop and watch them as they go over my house. These planes and their pilots are learning and preparing for whatever is needed.
Please keep flying overhead. I enjoy them.
Sandra Turtle
Mount Vernon
