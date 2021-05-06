The letter on April 29 (“Love of guns is killing too many”) is right on the money. We also know that Republicans coddle billionaires and start wars. Many would like to see congressional action on requirements for getting gun permits.
How about it Congress?
Howard Pellett
Anacortes
