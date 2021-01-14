If wisdom can emerge from wrong, healing after enduring pain, the catastrophic failure in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 to protect our nation’s Capitol and all those within, will hopefully result in major overhauls, not only in government, but in attitudes.
The vast majority of Republican legislators who have remained silent over the past four years in the face of Donald Trump’s lies and manipulations are finally beginning to speak, as if emerging from a trance. Mitch McConnell spoke against his president, eloquently, but sadly far too late, having refused until now to call out Trump’s egregious acts of tyranny.
Our country leads the world in COVID deaths and hospitalizations after some 70 Republican attempts to kill or curb the Affordable Care Act instead of efforts to improve and refine the bill. (NBC News) The result is U.S. hospitals are ill-equipped and literally unable to cope with the pandemic. Our entire health care system remains unaddressed and woefully underfunded.
We have almost 380,000 deaths, in large part due to a leader who baldly, blatantly and consistently refused to follow scientific protocols. Our people listen (usually exclusively) to media coverage from what appears to be two alternative universes, resulting in divisions of belief so deep as to be almost impossible to ford. After four years of poor leadership, our governmental agencies are in tatters. Our State Department is in tatters. It seems to have taken the recent explosion in our Capitol to awake.
Healing is possible. Stacy Abrams, after outrageous voter suppression in Georgia in 2018, marshaled her army of workers and brought about change. Mitt Romney stood up and spoke. Now, at last, others in his party are following. A competent administration is at hand, and our national addiction to chaotic drama is hopefully over.
Christine Wardenburg-Skinner
Bow
