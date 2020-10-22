I am writing to voice my support for Mark Lundsten for Skagit County commissioner, District 1.
It’s time for new, effective leadership in this critical public position.
Skagit County is facing a huge wave of change. We have incredible pressure upon our county to adjust to a growing population and to the further development of the Cascadia corridor. The magnitude of the coming change is going to require more effective, less partisan leadership from our county commissioners. We must effectively plan for our future if we are going to control it rather than have it control us. We have to develop and diversify our economic base and our housing requirements while protecting our precious natural resources and our agricultural and maritime heritage.
Mark Lundsten will listen to all sides of an issue in a respectful, nonpartisan fashion, and he will be guided in his decision-making with all the facts and all constituencies taken into consideration. It’s imperative that we have a commissioner who listens to all stakeholders and then can translate that feedback and data into substantive, positive results. Give new leadership a chance. Please vote for Mark Lundsten for county commissioner, District 1.
Irene Derosier
Mount Vernon
