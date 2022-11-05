Are you tired of the dirty, misleading and blatantly untruthful political ads — on both sides? They get more outrageous and expensive every year.
We are on track to spend $10 billion on political advertising this election cycle — and that is for midterms (Forbes and NPR). That money could do a lot to help with some of the serious problems we have in this country.
Politicians continue to lie and blame each other for these problems so they can remain in power. Something is wrong with this picture.
There are two logical solutions if we as a nation have the will.
First, institute term limits. We have them in place for the president, why not the rest of the government?
Supreme Court: 15 years. Lifetime appointments are contrary to every democratic principle we know.
Also, no senator or member of Congress should be able to stay in power for 30 years.
These people are supposedly there to serve their constituents, but the longer they are in power the more often they only serve themselves.
Three six-year terms for senators, eight two-year terms for members of the House of Representatives, then they are done.
Then institute a system of federal funding with caps for national campaigns. Leave private grassroots donations with caps but outlaw PACs and Super PACs, corporate donations, etc.
This would even the playing field for all candidates and get all of the dirty money out of the political system. Politicians could no longer be bought and sold by these entities.
There are definitely complexities for how such a system could work, but it is doable.
I know that in reality, this is a heavy lift. The people in power as well as many of the baby boomer generation are too entrenched in their ways for such radical change.
I think it is up to the younger generations to make these and other essential changes before it is too late.
