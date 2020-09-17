Writing this while our beautiful valley is shrouded in smoke, the air so unhealthy that we are advised to stay inside. We need to talk.
What we are seeing is going to be usual from now on. The average Pacific Northwest temperature has risen 2 degrees in the last century, winter precipitation has gone up (bringing lush vegetation growth), warmer air has brought more lightning strikes (for every degree increase, scientists predict 12% more lightning strikes each year), and our drier summers (we've been officially in a drought for several years) have extended our fire season by two months. (National Climate Assessment / U.S. Global Change Research Program)
Yes, we need to manage our forests to reduce risks. But the bigger solution is simple yet drastic: we need to stop pouring greenhouse gases — methane, CO2, and other chemicals — into our atmosphere.
The warming will still continue, and the wildfires will still be an increasing threat because we have already altered our atmosphere and thus created climate disruptions (blizzards, rain bombs, droughts, less snowpack, more hurricanes, wild swings in weather, and so on). But we can and must stop trying to save the fossil fuel industry, change our consumption and obsession with growth and make a just transition to sustainable living.
How do we begin? Vote for climate candidates. Call our electeds and tell them to act now on climate, to pass a carbon fee and dividend (where the polluters pay and taxpayers get the dividends). (Citizens' Climate Lobby)
This is a climate emergency as devastating as COVID-19, but there is no vaccine coming. It is up to each of us. Individually, we must all act.
Nancy Shimeall
La Conner
