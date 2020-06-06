If you are now more worried about racism in the U.S., which the virus has shined a laser beam upon, what can you do? In these chaotic times, effective change needs to focus locally.
Here is one local example of a racial issue that needs addressing. Our Hispanic neighbors are getting hit three times harder by the virus. Census.gov estimates our Hispanic/Latino population is 18.7%, and whites are 74% (2019).
Yet, Skagit County data as of June 1 show that of 433 COVID-19 cases, 58.7% are Hispanic people, while only 33.3% are white.
Minorities are hit harder by the virus across the U.S., just like in our valley. Experts make clear this is due to factors such as: living in crowded housing, working in essential fields, lack of sick leave, poor access to health care and the prevalence of underlying health conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes.
Importantly, Johns Hopkins Medicine also lists stress/immunity as factors, stating, “Income inequality, discrimination, violence and institutional racism contribute to chronic stress in people of color that can wear down immunity, making them more vulnerable to infectious disease.”
The first step to solving a problem is admitting there is a problem. COVID-19 numbers show that white Skagitonians need to address inequities our minority neighbors endure. We must urge officials to accelerate expansion of low-income housing. We need to mandate sick leave benefits for every type of job.
We need to read up on African-American history to understand today’s oppression. We need to learn the history of how the U.S. has treated migrant workers. A local fact: some Skagit farmers used to hire tribal members from Canadian First Nations as field workers. And they were paid mostly with whiskey. We have a long and checkered relationship with immigrant essential workers.
Now, let’s fight racism in our valley.
Rebecca Peck
Bow
