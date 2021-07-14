Skagit County government, if not the entire state of Washington, is guilty of gross negligence for not declaring use of personal fireworks illegal and subject to stiff penalties this past Fourth of July.
According to the Skagit Valley Herald on July 6, there were responses to 19 brush fires in Skagit County alone, and one fire department said "Sunday was the busiest Fourth of July it had experienced in recent years."
Subsequently, Gov. Jay Inslee declared a "statewide emergency proclamation" to deal with recurring fires (which appears, regrettably, to be totally after the fact) and this newspaper published a letter July 8 from a Mount Vernon resident complaining about the incessant noise of fireworks, which are expressly forbidden in the city.
In a region parched by record heat and lack of rainfall for days on end, a total burn ban already in place (what is "fireworks" if not "burning something"?) and a recent history of recurring wildfires, common sense dictated: No fireworks allowed — period.
Late evening on July 4, after observing the incident-free professional fireworks display over the Bay in Bellingham, I returned to my home in La Conner and noted random aerial fireworks erupting in numerous locations around western Skagit County after 11 p.m. with the heaviest concentration around La Conner, especially on tribal reservation land .... where the vegetation is just as dry as everywhere else and just as flammable/vulnerable.
Clearly, it is past due for governmental authorities — local, state and tribal — to take a long, hard and thoughtful look at the fireworks business in light of existing climatological circumstances and increasing population and development with the hope that common sense will prevail. The availability of personal fireworks needs to be curtailed, and their use — other than by professionals — needs to be declared illegal and punishable.
Bruce Elliot
La Conner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.