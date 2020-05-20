Regarding the priorities set forth from our county commissioners:
We have beauty salons, nail salons and restaurants just to name a few of the businesses that have been forced to close.
The employees may have been lucky enough to get unemployment, but what about the owners who haven't?
What about the workers that rely on commissions? They have had to wipe out savings to pay the bills that are still in place. Even when they are able to open, they will never be able to get that money back.
People can't pay rent, but the landlords still have to pay all of their bills. Is infrastructure going to help these people who need the help now?
Is putting money aside for future disasters going to help now?
I have a news flash: We are in a disaster now.
I really couldn't believe they brought up moving the fairgrounds. Do we really think this is a priority at this time?
I wonder how many commissioners are living week-to-week wondering if they will be out of money, and now are standing in the unemployment line or had to go to the food bank to feed their families?
The county is going to lose a lot of tax money. What's going to happen to the police, firemen and first responders?
Maybe we should rethink some of these priorities before using monies for pet projects that were in the works before the virus hit. Maybe there was a reason there were restrictions on what monies were used for the first time around.
Donna Burton
Burlington
