I’ve kept my mouth shut long enough. I first want to say that I am embarrassed to admit to being a man. Embarrassed by the behavior of the president of the United States who has sullied his office with the disgraceful and despicable comments and behavior toward women while I stood by without speaking out against his disreputable behavior.
I hope that the women who know me will forgive me. I have recovered the courage to speak out.
Second. I support the impeachment of Donald Trump and admire the courage of our Democratic Congress members. Trump’s behavior has certainly warranted impeachment and removal from office before he can do further damage to our democracy. It’s a shame that our Republican congresspersons have decided not to support the well-deserved impeachment process, but apparently have been intimidated by Trump’s bullying tactics into complete submission to the Senate leadership.
However, there’s hope on the horizon, finally. A few brave Republican senators appear ready to buck the Republican leadership’s bullying tactics and are talking about the possibility of allowing witnesses to the process. There’s talk about allowing John Bolton to testify concerning Trump’s impeachable behavior. And the Republicans are talking about demanding testimony from the Bidens.
I support both ideas. I think that Bolton’s testimony would be key in this instance. Bolton was in the room when the impeachable behavior took place.
I also think that the Democrats should support testimony from the Bidens to reveal how Hunter Biden secured a lucrative position (with no experience) in one of arguably the most corrupt nations in Europe. What did the Bidens have to offer Burisma?
Howard Pellet
Anacortes
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.