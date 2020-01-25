In 1988, I walked into the bathroom across the hall from my classroom at Sedro-Woolley High School and stood in horror at the white substance strewn across the sinks. My first thought was someone was bulimic, and then I looked up to realize the ceiling tiles had fallen in. I wrote a letter to a newly elected legislator, Harriet Spanel, and few weeks later she came, spent the day with us, and helped develop a levy equalization plan so the young people in every geographic region of the state could get the education they deserved.
Efforts have been made to provide consistent funding at the state level, but local funding will always be part of the partnership in caring for our children.
Throughout the decades, local curmudgeons have insisted schools are over-funded, people are over-paid and they are over-taxed. Some of them have been doing curmudgeon for a long time.
On the other hand, I have never heard someone say they do not want to buy a home in an area because the schools are so well-maintained. I have never heard a real estate person say that mentioning quality schools decreases the chance of a sale.
I have heard potential businesspeople say they want to locate in towns and areas with good schools as they seek skilled employees. I have had folks say their kids came back to live here because we have jobs and good schools.
Sedro-Woolley, in particular, learned in the early 1970s how destructive it is to fail levies. We learned in a heartbreaking way how sad it is to dismantle programs that took decades to develop.
Now our school population is growing dramatically, and the momentum is exciting. This is the time to step up and support all our local schools.
Kathy Reim
Sedro-Woolley
