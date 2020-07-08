Co-dependency has a bad name for good reasons.
At its extreme, we find Jim Jones and those who followed his dark vision to Jonestown’s carnage (britannica.com) or the suicidal cult that saw the Hale-Bopp comet as heaven-sent (rollingstone.com), but not all unhealthy and abusive “relationship addiction” is on the fringe. There’s plenty closer to home.
I escaped COVID-19 confinement long enough to talk with someone I hadn’t seen in a long time. Naturally, the recent COVID-19 spread came up, but when he said it was caused by “those Black Lives Matter protesters.” I knew we were off the solid ground of fact and on the slippery slope of blind belief.
Maybe I should have said the evidence didn’t support his claim (time.com), but it didn’t seem the right time or place.
It reminded me, though, of the strong co-dependency relationship between Trump and his devotees. No matter how outlandish Trump’s remarks, his MAGA minions don’t question what he says.
In the last few weeks, Trump has said again he “knows” COVID-19 will “magically disappear,” that the economy is “roaring back,” that Obama did nothing to “fix policing.” None of that is true, and Trump himself reversed Obama’s police reform measures (nbcnews.com). But millions nonetheless believe him.
How about the many things and people Trump knows nothing about? Nothing about the intelligence linking Russian bounties to dead American soldiers, nothing about the recently fired Southern District of New York U.S. attorney, nothing about dozens of former acquaintances he’s “never met” (usatoday.com). A whole lot of nothing, all accepted by millions more.
With a president and a political party that treats reality with contempt, there has to be a right time for a nation to say we’ve had enough of this abusive and perilous relationship.
Maybe that time is coming in November.
Ken Winkes
Conway
