The usurpation of our government by President Donald J. Trump is not acceptable.
Trump's lawlessness and complete disregard for the Constitution and laws of the United States has been supported by the Republican Party. He has flaunted the codified laws of our country and states.
With the blessing of the Republican Party, he and Sen. Mitch McConnell have sought to uproot our Constitution and ignore the laws of our country. His virtual overthrow of our government has been given to him by McConnell and Attorney General William Barr by permitting him to escape removal from his office. This should be an insult to all Americans.
Call your representatives, the White House, your senators and take back our government from these hooligans, brigands and thieves.
A government "of the people, by the people, and for the people" is not one that gives favors to the rich, $2.7 trillion and then withdraws the benefits for others such as health care, Social Security and housing. The Constitution does not say that the government is there for the convenience of the rich so that the poor get nothing.
This country was built by immigrants from the beginning. The first Native Americans came here over the land bridge between Asia and Alaska. They moved south to the tip of South America and built many civilizations. The railroads were built by Chinese Irish immigrants in the 1800s. Everyone who is in this country either came here from somewhere else or are descendants of people who did.
The Republicans have gerrymandered voting districts in many states to provide themselves the advantage.
The time has come for the American people to rid themselves of those who are trying to destroy our country. Leaving these people in office will lead to the complete destruction of our government.
Scott Pederstuen
Marblemount
