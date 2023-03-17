Time to wake up
The excellent letters to the editor written on March 11 — “A practice of deception” and “U.S. needs new conservative party” — are a hard act to follow. But is anybody listening?
Is Tucker Carlson of Fox News going to be allowed to try to rewrite history with his and his colleagues’ distortion of the Jan. 6 insurrection? Is Dominion Voting Systems going to prevail in their billion dollar lawsuit against Fox News’ fraudulent claims about the accuracy of their voting machines?
Is Speaker Kevin McCarthy really going to uphold everything that Marjorie Taylor Greene spews? Is the Republican Party actually going to allow George Santos, who has been caught in lie after lie, to remain a member of the House of Representatives?
Is Donald Trump really going to be spokesman for the Republican Party again? He will soon be under indictment, if the law prevails, for his lies and misrepresentations spoken for all the world to hear for the last seven or eight years.
Does anyone remember which party it was (Republican) that rolled back bank restrictions in 2018 after the 2008 banking fiasco and bank executives were never held responsible for their malfeasance and were rewarded personally with millions of dollars?
We live in very dangerous times, but is anybody listening? Wake up, America. This is only the tip of the proverbial iceberg.
Arliss Abbott
Mount Vernon
Writer makes solid points
Re: “House Bill 1175 removes liability,” March 11.
I loved the letter regarding HB 1775.
We are landowners affected by a restoration project in Day Creek, and the problem is not only nonprofits wanting a free pass but salmon recovery boards’ review of projects.
It’s all in-house. No unbiased engineering firm, just a few nonprofit companies reviewing each other’s work. In-house, no accountability from Olympia.
Michael Mahaffey
Sedro-Woolley
