In a “normal” year, each fall I bring a group of students to the Skagit County Department of Emergency Management for a sandbagging training and competition.
My students learn how to shovel sand, fill bags, fold the tops of the bags and pass them down the line. It is a group effort, where everyone works together to shore up the dike against floodwaters.
Sandbagging together seems to be a proper metaphor for our world right now. We are in a storm, and floodwaters are rising in every direction. Whether it is the pandemic, hatred, misinformation or the political divide, these floodwaters are threatening us all.
Students are struggling with remote learning, families are struggling to put food on the table and many individuals are struggling with isolation and despair.
We need to work together toward the common good. In a real flood situation, one cannot sandbag alone. It is backbreaking work that requires a partnership.
Now that the election is over, and a vaccine is on the horizon, I pray that we can come together, sandbag together, for the healing and protection of our future.
Let’s roll up our sleeves, put on a mask and fill a bag with hope and encouragement against the troubles we face.
Hand me a shovel; are you with me?
Bryan Milliren
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.