I agree with the individuals who have written about something being done about the use of illegal fireworks in Skagit County. I am sick and tired of every year having a fireworks war happen where I live. It traumatizes my animals to the point where any loud noise they hear for weeks afterward sends them cringing.
Washington law reads: “Firecrackers, bottle rockets, missiles, and rockets are legal to possess and discharge on tribal lands only. These items are illegal in Washington State and become illegal fireworks when possessed off tribal lands.”
So I ask, why is the law not being enforced?
Wayne Knopf
Hamilton
