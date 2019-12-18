As I sit drinking coffee and reading the paper, I see two unnecessary front-page headlines. The first is the young man accused of shooting another man for no reason other than the victim was some place at the wrong time. The second is a young man who sold drugs that took the lives of two people who had the misfortune of taking drugs from a tainted drug supply.
Emotional and tragic both stories are hard to read and even harder to live. My sympathies to all.
Both acts are illegal and against the law. Both involved the death of other people. But one will get more attention, because it was more violent. Even though many more people die from the other.
Marvin Wold
Anacortes
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.