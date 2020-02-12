{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}What happened to the GOP?
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}I have read numerous letters both supporting and condemning our current president. I definitely fall in the latter category, but to me, the real shame, frustration and tragedy of this entire mess is the ongoing support this man receives from the Republican Party (94% approval rating — USA Today).
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Former congressman and Tea Party conservative Joe Walsh called today’s Republican Party a cult and described Trump’s base as “followers” not “supporters.” (Washington Post)
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}The distinction is worth noting. Supporters approve and encourage; followers adhere and devote. Followers ignore facts and common sense and believe everything their leader tells them to believe. (See David Koresh, Jim Jones, Adolf Hitler, etc.)
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}{span}So what happened to the values of the traditional Republican Party? {/span}
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}{span}Strong backers of the military, yet they support a draft dodger as commander and chief. Funny, but I remember the GOP ripping Bill Clinton as a draft-dodging coward when he was president.{/span}
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}{span}Fervent anti-communists now sit back and watch as Trump ignores his own intelligence agencies and denies election interference while he cozies up to his friend Vladimir Putin.{/span}
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}{span}The party of “family values” supports a twice-divorced, cheating womanizer with several sexual assault allegations pending against him. Historical fiscal conservatives now supporting an administration that has us barreling toward a trillion-dollar national debt. Amazing.{/span}
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}{span}A while back, PBS aired a multipart historical documentary called “The Dictator’s Playbook.”{/span} {span}Highlighted strategies common to the subject tyrants included making enemies of the independent press, controlling the public’s perception of reality through lies and propaganda, establishing a “cult of personality,” and using fear and intimidation to stoke popular support.{/span}{span} {/span}
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}{span}T{/span}{span}he similarities to what’s happening today are striking and pretty scary.{/span}
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Jim Halpin
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}Bow
