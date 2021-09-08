With any serious disease, early intervention is the key to success. Why aren't there any triage centers set up in hospital parking lots where people with COVID symptoms can be tested to determine if they are having a bad reaction to the virus, and get them started on therapies?

Where are the billboards telling people to seek early intervention? Blood coagulation and inflammation are how COVID kills vulnerable people. Physicians have known how to thin blood and tame inflammation for a very long time.

Can we stop obsessing about vaccines and masks and ask why are people still dying from this virus? Why haven't hospital CEOs and directors authorized triage centers to keep people from being hospitalized?

The current approach is to stay home until you can't breathe, then get to the hospital and run up hundreds of thousands of dollars in expenses. If the goal is to save lives, why don't we act like it?

William Swanson

Stanwood

