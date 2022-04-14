At this point, it is too obvious to ignore. Donald Trump is a useful fool for the mass murderer Vladimir Putin. After the unprovoked attack on the Ukraine, Trump said: “I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, 'This is genius.' Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine. Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that's wonderful." (Politico)
The next day brought further evidence of his slavish loyalty to Putin "They say, 'Trump said Putin's smart.' I mean, he's taking over a country for two dollars' worth of sanctions. I’d say that's pretty smart. He's taking over a country — really a vast, vast location, a great piece of land with a lot of people, and just walking right in." (CNN)
Ask the dead children of the Ukraine about Putin’s genius. Ask the Russian people about their economy that is being crushed by sanctions. Putin is a cheap thug leading an incompetent army incapable of a stand-up fight — even against a force made up largely of reservists, men and women in their 50s and 60s. Like all vicious dictators, Putin is far better at killing children, old people, journalists and dissidents than taking on anyone with an ounce of real courage. And Trump admires him greatly.
Trump has never said anything truly critical of Putin — ever. Trump is too venal and intellectually limited to be a real agent of the Russian Federation. He is no more than a pathetic victim of blackmail posing as a patriot. And Trump wants to be president again.
Why not take out the middleman and let Putin sit in the White House? In my mind, it amounts to the same thing. Another four years of Donald Trump, and our democracy will be finished forever.
