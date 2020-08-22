It didn’t take long. Joe Biden picks a woman of color as his running mate and bang "birtherism" is back, again promoted by a president who kickstarted his rise to the White House with birther lies.
This time it’s not “Obama wasn’t born in the United States.” It’s Kamala Harris' parents weren’t American citizens when she was born, so she’s not eligible to run (npr.org).
The birther lie has two faces. The lie about a person, like the “he wasn’t born here” canard knowingly leveled at Obama by Trump and thousands of others, and also a lie about what the 14th Amendment to the Constitution says about birthright citizenship.
The current birthers don’t question Harris' birthplace. They question her parents’ citizenship status, a Constitutional irrelevancy.
In Obama and Harris’ cases, what’s really being questioned is their color.
Race is, in fact, where the birther nonsense began. Following the Civil War, the 14th Amendment to the Constitution was adopted to counter the prewar 1857 “Dred Scott” Supreme Court decision denying citizenship to Black men and women.
Since 1868, the Constitutional language about birthright citizenship has been very clear: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.”
Period.
Then and since, that clarity has remained cloudy for those who don’t like it, who still wish American citizenship was tied to their white skin.
Not only is that wish a political fantasy in a nation which began by bringing 10 to 13 million Africans to America as slaves (pbs.org) and now has over 105 million brown and Black people within its borders (wikipedia.com), it is further based on the supremely silly belief that an accident of white birth confers superiority.
All the president's birther lies rely on that same pathetic delusion.
Ken Winkes
Conway
