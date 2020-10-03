Before COVID-19, Trump built an economy with the lowest unemployment since World War II by executing a successful effort to return exported jobs and bolster American manufacturing and skilled employment in key industries.
Despite rhetoric from the left, no other major world leader has done a better job of handling the crisis.
Obama said the manufacturing jobs wouldn't come back.
Obama and leftist Democrats have fomented and encouraged racial discord/violence going back to Ferguson and before, not Trump.
Trump supports school choice, the only way out of poverty for Black and other Americans in poor neighborhoods.
Under Obama, ISIS conquered a vast swath of the Middle East. Trump defeated ISIS and reduced our military commitment in the Middle East.
Trump achieved the first solid peace agreements between Arab nations and Israel for decades.
Biden/Obama showed antipathy toward Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East.
A vote for slick, pandering Joe Biden and his leftist backers will deliver a return to Obama’s weak economic and global policies.
For a strong USA, a beacon of freedom for the world that boasts a robust economy, vote to re-elect Trump, a hard-nosed achiever.
Doug Hansen
Anacortes
