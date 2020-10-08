Regarding the Opinion column of Oct. 3: “What happens if President Trump is ‘unable’ to govern?”
The title made me laugh. Trump can golf, he can eat junk food, he can lie, he can insult, he can interrupt, he can avoid serious questions, he can avoid paying income taxes, he can insist that military members who gave their all are losers and suckers and now he is in the hospital at our expense because of an illness he insists is a hoax.
What he has never seemed to be able to do is “govern”.
Richard S. Pavelec
Anacortes
Editor’s note: President Trump was released from the hospital on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.