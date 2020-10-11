Finally even the prestigious scientific journals, The New England Journal of Medicine and Scientific American, have broken with their previous nonpartisan political positions to speak out against Trump and his administration. Saying they have rejected science "instead of relying on expertise ... they have turned to uninformed opinion leaders' and charlatans who obscure the truth and facilitate the promulgation of outright lies". (New York Times)
Even as Trump made a political event out of his own infection — don't worry, he says. Obviously the steroids were talking when he said he never felt better.
All the hundreds of thousands of American citizens who do not have access to new drugs, helicopter trips to hospitals and limousine drive-bys, who are ill and have family members who have died were surely aghast at his behavior.
Leslie Moore Krous
Anacortes
