Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, and it is absolutely his own fault.
During his 2016 campaign, he promised three important benefits for working Americans. He claimed he would lower taxes for middle-income families, deliver a comprehensive national medical plan that was better and cheaper than Obamacare and push through a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill to fix our crumbling highways and bridges. He delivered on none of these.
His tax cut benefited mostly the super-rich. His attempts to overturn the Affordable Care Act continued even during the pandemic, but we never saw any serious effort to replace it with a viable alternative. I suspect there never was a practical plan. The better and cheaper part simply vanished. The infrastructure bill was a nonstarter. Of the trillion dollars promised, only $200 billion would have come from the federal government. The rest was the responsibility of the states, many of which have struggled financially for decades.
If Trump had kept these promises, his popularity would have been so high that no Democrat could have successfully challenged him. Instead, he wasted most of his political capital on that foolish wall along our southern border. Paid for by U.S. taxpayers and not Mexico, it will never be completed. He made no attempt to reach out to any but his most hard-core supporters and played the race card at every possible opportunity.
I am eternally grateful that Trump is impulsive, inept and far from clever. If he actually was a “very stable genius,” as he claimed, he was have kept these promises and our democracy would be gone. Another four years in office and the U.S. would join Russia in the “Kleptocracy Cult Club.” A government that exists only to preserve the power of the beloved great leader and further enrich the already wealthy.
James Winchester
La Conner
