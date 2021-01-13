Trump has a long history of using people, whom he demands total loyalty from, and then throws them under the bus to take the blame for his failures. They all become fall guys for him. He did that with Sessions, Cohen, Barr, Bannon and Pence among others.
Now he has done it to his own supporters. He encouraged and urged them to march on the Capitol saying they need to be strong and that he would march with them. Well the coward was a no-show. When they stormed the Capitol, pushing aside police, invading the Capitol building, breaking windows and doing damage, Trump told them he loved them.
Then when the ramifications hit the fan, he abandoned them to save his own skin. He gave a concession speech, which should have been done days earlier, and called out his supporters for doing what he incited them to do. He said those who invaded the building and did damage would have to pay for it most likely with prison time.
So as usual he blames those doing his bidding for the actions that he put in motion. They became, once again, the fall guys, and Trump puts all the blame on them.
John Kuntz
La Conner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.