Despite an unknown that our president is faced with, he has responded in a positive way and more likely better than any U.S. president ever has or ever will with the exception of President Roosevelt during World War II when faced with a known enemy.
Economically and medically, he has stepped up and found a way to slow the spread of this disease. If he had not closed the borders with China, things would be much worse.
The Democrats and anti-Trumpers condemn him and chastise him for calling it the China virus, but China was not forthcoming with this disease and knew of it months ahead of time, and it could have all been prevented if they would have done something about it.
America’s approval of Trump’s handling of the virus was at 55%, according to an ABC/IPsos poll last week.
Thank God we have a leader in office who gets things done and is not afraid to stand up to threats from the left-wingers and globalists who attack him daily.
Don’t fear, we will get through this because America has always persevered.
The election is coming soon, and there are a few who cannot wait to find an excuse to attack as a means to an end. Their intent is hidden behind a thin veil of hatred so strongly they will do or say most anything to destroy a man who is a great patriot.
Most of us choose a man who will fight for his country. God bless Donald Trump.
Dave Barber
Mount Vernon
